The Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner Refill fills your empty Bona cartridge or spray bottle with ready-to-use Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. The bottle has splashless technology while the wide handle allows for an easy, controllable refill experience. The residue-free, fast drying solution cleans hardwood floors by gently and effectively removing dust, dirt and grime to reveal the floor's natural shine and beauty.

Ready-to-use economy size refill

Splashless technology ensures a smoother pour

Water-based cleaning formula dries fast, is residue-free, and safe for people, pets, and the planet

Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors

Greenguard gold certified

Model: WM700067001