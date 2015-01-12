Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner Refill Perspective: front
96 fl ozUPC: 0073702500815
The Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner Refill fills your empty Bona cartridge or spray bottle with ready-to-use Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. The bottle has splashless technology while the wide handle allows for an easy, controllable refill experience. The residue-free, fast drying solution cleans hardwood floors by gently and effectively removing dust, dirt and grime to reveal the floor's natural shine and beauty.

  • Ready-to-use economy size refill
  • Splashless technology ensures a smoother pour
  • Water-based cleaning formula dries fast, is residue-free, and safe for people, pets, and the planet
  • Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors
  • Greenguard gold certified

Model: WM700067001