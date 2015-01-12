Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner Refill
96 fl ozUPC: 0073702500815
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
The Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner Refill fills your empty Bona cartridge or spray bottle with ready-to-use Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. The bottle has splashless technology while the wide handle allows for an easy, controllable refill experience. The residue-free, fast drying solution cleans hardwood floors by gently and effectively removing dust, dirt and grime to reveal the floor's natural shine and beauty.
- Ready-to-use economy size refill
- Splashless technology ensures a smoother pour
- Water-based cleaning formula dries fast, is residue-free, and safe for people, pets, and the planet
- Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors
- Greenguard gold certified
Model: WM700067001