Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner
22 ozUPC: 0073702500026
Located in AISLE 21
Flooring contractors agree, when looking for the best to care for hardwood floors use Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner. The residue-free, fast drying solution cleans hardwood floors by gently and effectively removing dust, dirt and grime to reveal the floor's natural shine and beauty. Waterbased solutions and GREENGUARD GOLD certification ensure a safe product for your family, pets and our planet.
- Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors
- Ready to use—just spray and mop