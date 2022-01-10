Bona® High Gloss Hardwood Floor Polish Perspective: front
Bona® High Gloss Hardwood Floor Polish Perspective: back
Bona® High Gloss Hardwood Floor Polish

24 ozUPC: 0073702500035
Bona® Hardwood Floor Polish High Gloss protects hardwood floors against wear and renews shine. The durable, urethane acrylic blend adds a high gloss protective layer and fills in micro-scratches, evening out the appearance of your floor for a refreshed new look. Use every 2-4 months, or longer depending on traffic, to keep floors revitalized and looking their best. One bottle covers 500 sq. feet. This product is not a floor cleaner.

  • High gloss shine
  • One bottle covers 350 sq. feet of flooring
  • GREENGUARD certified for low VOC emissions
  • Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors
  • This product is not a floor cleaner
  • Packaging may vary