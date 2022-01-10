Bona® Hardwood Floor Polish High Gloss protects hardwood floors against wear and renews shine. The durable, urethane acrylic blend adds a high gloss protective layer and fills in micro-scratches, evening out the appearance of your floor for a refreshed new look. Use every 2-4 months, or longer depending on traffic, to keep floors revitalized and looking their best. One bottle covers 500 sq. feet. This product is not a floor cleaner.

High gloss shine

One bottle covers 350 sq. feet of flooring

GREENGUARD certified for low VOC emissions

Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors

Packaging may vary