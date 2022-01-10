Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Bona® High Gloss Hardwood Floor Polish
24 ozUPC: 0073702500035
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Bona® Hardwood Floor Polish High Gloss protects hardwood floors against wear and renews shine. The durable, urethane acrylic blend adds a high gloss protective layer and fills in micro-scratches, evening out the appearance of your floor for a refreshed new look. Use every 2-4 months, or longer depending on traffic, to keep floors revitalized and looking their best. One bottle covers 500 sq. feet. This product is not a floor cleaner.
- High gloss shine
- One bottle covers 350 sq. feet of flooring
- GREENGUARD certified for low VOC emissions
- Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors
- This product is not a floor cleaner
- Packaging may vary