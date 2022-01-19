The Bona® Microfiber Cleaning Pad features a unique design with dual zone cleaning action. The dark blue outer fibers break up grime while the inner light blue fibers trap and absorb dirt. The soft microfiber won't scratch or damage your floor, and is safe for use on hardwood or hard-surface floors like stone, tile, laminate and LVT. Bona®'s Microfiber Cleaning Pads are machine washable for up to 500 times, making them a sustainable addition to your cleaning routine. They are specifically designed for use with The Bona® System including the Bona® Family of Mops.

Safe for use on all hardwood and hard-surface floors

Designed for effective cleaning and a smooth application of Bona polish

Reusable pad can be washed up to 500 times

Fits the Bona® Family of Mops

Packaging may vary

Dimensions: 18.31 Inch x 5.12 Inch