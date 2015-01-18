Bona Stone Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner Refill Perspective: front
Bona Stone Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner Refill
Bona Stone Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner Refill
Bona Stone Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner Refill

96 fl ozUPC: 0073702500816
Product Details

Bona® Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Refill fills your empty Bona cartridge or spray bottle with ready-to-use Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner. The bottle has splashless technology while the wide handle allows for an easy, controllable refill experience. The rinse-free, streak-free formula cleans hard-surface floors effectively by removing dust, dirt and grime leaving your floors clean and beautiful.