Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bona Stone Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner Refill
96 fl ozUPC: 0073702500816
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Bona® Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Refill fills your empty Bona cartridge or spray bottle with ready-to-use Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner. The bottle has splashless technology while the wide handle allows for an easy, controllable refill experience. The rinse-free, streak-free formula cleans hard-surface floors effectively by removing dust, dirt and grime leaving your floors clean and beautiful.