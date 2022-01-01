Hover to Zoom
Bone-In Pork Country Style Ribs (about 3 per pack)
1 lbUPC: 0025327700000
Product Details
Country style pork ribs soak up the flavor of your unique sauce or spice blend and are a hearty compliment to your barbecue or special meal
- Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Smoke, Bake, Barbecue
- The USDA recommends cooking to minimum of 145°F.
- For barbecuing, barbecue over indirect medium heat (about 325°F) 45 minutes to 1 hour until tender
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
Varied servings per container
Serving size3.95 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g46%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PORK AND NATURAL FLAVORINGS.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
