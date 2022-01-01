Nutrition Facts

Varied servings per container

Serving size 3.95 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container

Amount per serving

Calories 210

% Daily value*

Total Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 4.5g 23%

Cholesterol 65mg 22%

Sodium 65mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 23g 46%