Nutrition Facts

Varied servings per container

Serving size 3.95 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container

Amount per serving

Calories 210

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 5g 25%

Cholesterol 70mg 23%

Sodium 70mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 20g 0%