Hover to Zoom
Boneless Beef Cubed Steak
1 lbUPC: 0025157750000
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- 4 pack
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Varied servings per container
Serving size3.95 OZ SERVING, 0 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg27%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BEEF AND NATURAL FLAVORING
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More