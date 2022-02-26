Nutrition Facts

1.0 Varied servings per container

Serving size 3.95 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container

Amount per serving

Calories 210

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 2.5g 13%

Cholesterol 85mg 28%

Sodium 70mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 22g 0%