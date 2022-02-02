Hover to Zoom
Boneless Pork Loin Chops (about 10 per pack)
2.5 lbUPC: 0001111016633
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Flavorful and versatile pork chops are trimmed and ready to be seasoned, prepared and enjoyed.
- Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Smoke, Bake
- The USDA recommends cooking to minimum of 145°F.
- Grill over direct, medium heat and turn once halfway through grilling. Grill a 3/4" chop 8-12 minutes
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories132
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.1g10.5%
Trans Fat0.054g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.746g
Monounsaturated Fat2.537g
Cholesterol57mg19%
Sodium41mg1.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein18.317g
Calcium5.95mg0%
Copper0.05mg6%
Iron0.43mg2%
Magnesium22mg6%
Manganese0.006mg0%
Niacin7mg45%
Riboflavin0.16mg10%
Thiamin0.57mg50%
Vitamin A3.4mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D15mcg80%
Vitamin E0.17mg2%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc1.3mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Boneless Pork Loin Center Cut Chops
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More