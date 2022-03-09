Hover to Zoom
Boneless Pork Loin Chops (about 3 per pack)
1 lbUPC: 0025331400000
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Flavorful and versatile pork chops are trimmed and ready to be seasoned, prepared and enjoyed.
- Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Smoke, Bake
- The USDA recommends cooking to minimum of 145°F.
- Grill over direct, medium heat and turn once halfway through grilling. Grill a 3/4" chop 8-12 minutes
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size4.00 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g46%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PORK
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More