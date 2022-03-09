Nutrition Facts

1.0 Exact servings per container

Serving size 4.00 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 4.5g 7% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8%

Cholesterol 55mg 18%

Sodium 210mg 9%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 23g 46%