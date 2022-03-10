Hover to Zoom
Bonne Maman Blackberry Preserves
13 ozUPC: 0008870202929
Product Details
- Product of France
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blackberries, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.