Bonne Maman Damson Plum Preserves
13 OzUPC: 0008870201568
Product Details
Product of France
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Damson Plum , Sugar , Cane Sugar , Concentrated Lemon Juice , Fruit Pectin .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.