Bonne Maman Fig Preserves
13 ozUPC: 0008870250935
Bonne Maman Fig Preserves is made with just 4 simple, natural ingredients, delivering a homemade taste. Perfect fruit and natural sugars, carefully prepared with traditional expertise.
- Bonne Maman Preserves are made with simple, natural ingredients and whole pieces of premium fruit for the delicious homemade taste you love
- No high fructose corn syrup, additives or preservatives
- Perfect for gifting
- Unique flavors in jars
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Figs, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
