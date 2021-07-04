Hover to Zoom
Bonne Maman Intense Blueberry Fruit Spread
8.2 ozUPC: 0008870288241
Product Details
More fruit and 39% less sugar than regular preserves. Made with the finest natural ingredients, full of visible premium quality blueberries, Bonne Maman® INTENSE Blueberry delivers an authentic, homemade taste with just the right touch of sugar.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blueberries, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
