Bonne Maman Mango Peach Preserves
13 ozUPC: 0008870278711
Product Details
The tropical flavor of mangoes combined with the sweet, ripe flavor of peaches join together to make a unique and delectable preserve.
- Product of France
- Gluten Free - All Natural
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fruits (Mangos, Peaches), Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Passion Fruit Juice, Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.