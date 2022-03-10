Hover to Zoom
Bonne Maman Orange Marmalade
13 ozUPC: 0008870201563
Bonne Maman preserves, orange marmalade is an all-natural fruit spread. This kosher, gluten-free and Non-GMO preserve is a product of France. Made with sugar, orange peels, cane sugar concentrated lemon juice and fruit pectin, this delicious preserve is a simple and versatile product. This fruit spread is a must-have for every home.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Bitter Oranges, Water, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
