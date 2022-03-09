Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Bonne Maman Wild Mixed Berries Preserves
13 ozUPC: 0008870200952
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Product of France
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories52
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fruits (Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Wild Strawberries), Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More