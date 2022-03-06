Hover to Zoom
Bonnie's Jams Red Pepper Jelly
8.75 oz.UPC: 1085218200203
Product Details
Red pepper jelly has always been a favorite in the American South. I tasted a delicious version with a friend in Alabama and set about concocting my own. Developing the recipe took longer than I thought, but fans think this is a winner! This jam is delicious with almost any cheese but a soft goat cheese is awfully good, and it adds a great boost to a turkey or cheddar cheese sandwich.