Limited Edition Boo Berry Cereal. Berry Flavor Frosted Cereal with Monster Marshmallows has 14g of Whole Grain per Serving. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Monsters Cereal, Boo Berry is bringing down the (haunted) house with a special Monster Mash edition of his blueberry and marshmallow cereal. Get to know Boo Berry the rocker, learn his dance, then go hear him play the Monster Mash with his Monster crew. Get ready for a terrifyingly tasty time!

Back for Halloween!

14g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily

Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.