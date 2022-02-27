Boo Berry Cereal Perspective: front
1 lbUPC: 0001600017821
Limited Edition Boo Berry Cereal. Berry Flavor Frosted Cereal with Monster Marshmallows has 14g of Whole Grain per Serving. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Monsters Cereal, Boo Berry is bringing down the (haunted) house with a special Monster Mash edition of his blueberry and marshmallow cereal. Get to know Boo Berry the rocker, learn his dance, then go hear him play the Monster Mash with his Monster crew. Get ready for a terrifyingly tasty time!

  • Back for Halloween!
  • 14g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutrition Facts
11.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate35g13%
Dietary Fiber2g5%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whole Grain Corn, Corn Meal, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Gelatin, Trisodium Phosphate, Red 40, Blue 1 & 2, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Malic Acid, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid. Vitamins and Minerals: Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

