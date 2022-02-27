Boo Berry Cereal
Product Details
Limited Edition Boo Berry Cereal. Berry Flavor Frosted Cereal with Monster Marshmallows has 14g of Whole Grain per Serving. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Monsters Cereal, Boo Berry is bringing down the (haunted) house with a special Monster Mash edition of his blueberry and marshmallow cereal. Get to know Boo Berry the rocker, learn his dance, then go hear him play the Monster Mash with his Monster crew. Get ready for a terrifyingly tasty time!
- Back for Halloween!
- 14g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Corn, Corn Meal, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Gelatin, Trisodium Phosphate, Red 40, Blue 1 & 2, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Malic Acid, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid. Vitamins and Minerals: Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
