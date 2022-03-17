Boogie Wipes Grape Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Boogie Wipes Grape Perspective: back
Boogie Wipes Grape Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Boogie Wipes Grape

30 ctUPC: 0089775200203
Purchase Options

Product Details

For quick, effective clean-up and relief of stuck on boogies (mucus) caused by the common cold and allergies. Regular use helps prevent a dry, chapped nose. Recommended by pediatricians as a gentle alternative to dry tissue. Developed by moms tired of chasing runny noses. Unique formula dissolves mucus. Moisturizes with vitamin E, chamomile, & aloe. 

  • Alcohol Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Gentle Enough for All Ages
  • Made with Natural Saline
  • Cleans & Moisturizes
  • Extra Soft Wipes
  • Great Grape Scent