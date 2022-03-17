Hover to Zoom
Boogie Wipes Grape
30 ctUPC: 0089775200203
Purchase Options
Product Details
For quick, effective clean-up and relief of stuck on boogies (mucus) caused by the common cold and allergies. Regular use helps prevent a dry, chapped nose. Recommended by pediatricians as a gentle alternative to dry tissue. Developed by moms tired of chasing runny noses. Unique formula dissolves mucus. Moisturizes with vitamin E, chamomile, & aloe.
- Alcohol Free
- Hypoallergenic
- Gentle Enough for All Ages
- Made with Natural Saline
- Cleans & Moisturizes
- Extra Soft Wipes
- Great Grape Scent