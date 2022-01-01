Book Plus Life Cycle of a Spider Foam Model measuring 10 in x 14-1/2 in x 3/4 in may be used as a puzzle to challenge students and as a hands-on teaching tool that explores the development of a spider through its various life cycle stages. This model includes an illustrated activity card that describes the life cycle and removable feet that act as a base. This model helps to get familiar with spider's life cycle and is made of resilient, non-toxic EVA foam with removable pieces which is the ideal complement to any life science curriculum.

Life Cycle of a Spider Foam Model. An excellent gift for your favorite arachnid fan. A great way to keep your students engaged during your study of arachnids. Activity card to help supplement your lessons. An educational and entertaining addition to your science classroom.