Book Plus 131-0714 Life Cycle of a Spider Foam Model
Book Plus Life Cycle of a Spider Foam Model measuring 10 in x 14-1/2 in x 3/4 in may be used as a puzzle to challenge students and as a hands-on teaching tool that explores the development of a spider through its various life cycle stages. This model includes an illustrated activity card that describes the life cycle and removable feet that act as a base. This model helps to get familiar with spider's life cycle and is made of resilient, non-toxic EVA foam with removable pieces which is the ideal complement to any life science curriculum.Features. Life Cycle of a Spider Foam Model. An excellent gift for your favorite arachnid fan. A great way to keep your students engaged during your study of arachnids. Activity card to help supplement your lessons. An educational and entertaining addition to your science classroomSpecifications. Country of Origin: Malaysia. Grade Level: Elementary-Middle School. Safety: Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.. Allergens: Contains No Allergens. Material: EVA Foam, Paper