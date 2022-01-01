Book Plus Desert Habitat Foam Model measuring 10 in x 14 in illustrates the major factors that affect its biome and introduces several typical inhabitants. This model may be used as a puzzle to challenge students or as a handson teaching tool that explores a desert habitat.

. Desert Habitat Model. BioBubble Terra is the worlds most versatile way to create terrarium environments for small animals and plants. Under the BioBubble dome temperature and humidity can be maintained to create a specific climate for your reptile insect or small mammal. The Terra set includes the BioBubble 16 in basic nonexpanding base and 10 in acrylic domeGrades K8.Choking Hazard Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs..Contains No Allergens.EVA Foam Paper