Book Plus 131-5645 Ocean Habitat Model
Product Details
Book Plus Ocean Habitat Foam Model measuring 10 in x 14 in illustrates the major factors that affect its biome and introduces several typical inhabitants. This model may be used as a puzzle to challenge students or as a hands-on teaching tool that explores an ocean habitat.Features. Ocean Habitat Model. An excellent gift for your favorite science enthusiast. A great way to keep your students engaged during your study of oceans. Activity card to help supplement your lessons. An educational and entertaining addition to your science classroomSpecifications. Grade Level: Grades K-8. Safety: Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.. Allergens: Contains No Allergens. Material: EVA Foam, Paper