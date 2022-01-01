Book Plus Pond Habitat Foam Model measuring 10 in x 14 in illustrates the major factors that affect its biome and introduces several typical inhabitants. This model may be used as a puzzle to challenge students or as a hands-on teaching tool that explores a pond habitat.

. Pond Habitat Model. An excellent gift for your favorite science enthusiast. A great way to keep your students engaged during your study of geography. Activity card to help supplement your lessons. An educational and entertaining addition to your science classroomGrades K-8.Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs..Contains No Allergens.EVA Foam, Paper