School Specialty Model Plus Foam Plant Cell Model measuring 13 in x 8.5 in x 11.5 in is constructed of resilient non-toxic EVA foam for durability. Model is simple for elementary level students yet comprehensive enough for middle school and is specially designed for hands-on use. Model comes along with a detailed teacher's guide that includes 5 inquiry based lab activities, reproducible worksheets, complete background information, cross-curricular extension activities, assessment ideas and many more. Guide contains topics such as cell structure and function, osmosis, photosynthesis, pigments.

Middle-High School.Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs..Contains No Allergens.