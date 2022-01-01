Hover to Zoom
Book Plus 573124 Foam the Plant Cell Model
1UPC: 0067813169074
Product Details
School Specialty Model Plus Foam Plant Cell Model measuring 13 in x 8.5 in x 11.5 in is constructed of resilient non-toxic EVA foam for durability. Model is simple for elementary level students yet comprehensive enough for middle school and is specially designed for hands-on use. Model comes along with a detailed teacher's guide that includes 5 inquiry based lab activities, reproducible worksheets, complete background information, cross-curricular extension activities, assessment ideas and many more. Guide contains topics such as cell structure and function, osmosis, photosynthesis, pigments.Features. Foam the Plant Cell ModelSpecifications. Country of Origin: United States. Grade Level: Middle-High School. Safety: Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.. Allergens: Contains No Allergens. Material: EVA Foam, Paper. Dimension: 19 x 13 x 3 in.