Ingredients

Filling (Mushrooms, Onions, Milk, Water, Green Onion, Food Starch-modified, Vegetable Stock [Water, Natural Flavors, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Oil and Palm)], Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Water, Grilled Chicken** (Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived), Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived).**Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

