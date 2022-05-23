Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Boomerang’s brings you an American twist on the classic Australian hand-held savory pie! Our Chicken & Mushroom pie has all-natural white meat chicken and mushrooms in a cream sauce - all wrapped in our signature puff pastry. Ready in just 3 minutes from the microwave or heated in the oven, it’s convenient and easy. With healthy ingredients that matter, Boomerang’s pies are the perfect fast, nutritious meal or snack. These Aussie-inspired, handheld meals will make you rethink the traditional pot pie. It's real food, Mate!
- Healthy, microwavable meal in just 3 minutes
- All natural white meat chicken and mushrooms in a puff pastry
- Chicken raised without antibiotics
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling (Mushrooms, Onions, Milk, Water, Green Onion, Food Starch-modified, Vegetable Stock [Water, Natural Flavors, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Oil and Palm)], Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Water, Grilled Chicken** (Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived), Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived).**Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
