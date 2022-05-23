Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Boomerang's Chicken & Mushroom Pot Pie Frozen Meal

6 ozUPC: 0081654601028
Product Details

Boomerang’s brings you an American twist on the classic Australian hand-held savory pie! Our Chicken & Mushroom pie has all-natural white meat chicken and mushrooms in a cream sauce - all wrapped in our signature puff pastry. Ready in just 3 minutes from the microwave or heated in the oven, it’s convenient and easy. With healthy ingredients that matter, Boomerang’s pies are the perfect fast, nutritious meal or snack. These Aussie-inspired, handheld meals will make you rethink the traditional pot pie. It's real food, Mate!

  • Healthy, microwavable meal in just 3 minutes
  • All natural white meat chicken and mushrooms in a puff pastry
  • Chicken raised without antibiotics
  • No artificial flavors or preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6oz (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate50g18.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein11g
Calcium54mg4%
Iron4mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling (Mushrooms, Onions, Milk, Water, Green Onion, Food Starch-modified, Vegetable Stock [Water, Natural Flavors, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Oil and Palm)], Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Water, Grilled Chicken** (Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived), Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived).**Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible