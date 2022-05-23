Boomerang's Steak & Potato Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Boomerang’s brings you an American twist on the classic Australian hand-held savory pie. Our Steak & Potato pie has all natural steak and plump potatoes in a rich beef gravy - all wrapped in our signature puff pastry. Ready in just 3 minutes from the microwave or heated in the oven, it’s convenient and easy. With healthy ingredients that matter, Boomerang’s pies are the perfect fast, nutritious meal or snack. These Aussie-inspired, handheld meals will make you rethink the traditional pot pie. It's real food, Mate!
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
- All natural steak and potatoes in a puff pastry
- No milk, eggs or cheese
- Healthy, microwavable meal in just 3 minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling (Water, Onions, Food Starch-modified, Beef Broth Concentrate [Beef Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar and Beef Fat], Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, Dried Thyme), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Potato, Water, Beef (Beef, Water, Less Than 2% Flavoring, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived], Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Red Pepper, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
