Boomerang's Steak & Potato Pot Pie Frozen Meal

6 ozUPC: 0081654601046
Product Details

Boomerang’s brings you an American twist on the classic Australian hand-held savory pie. Our Steak & Potato pie has all natural steak and plump potatoes in a rich beef gravy - all wrapped in our signature puff pastry. Ready in just 3 minutes from the microwave or heated in the oven, it’s convenient and easy. With healthy ingredients that matter, Boomerang’s pies are the perfect fast, nutritious meal or snack. These Aussie-inspired, handheld meals will make you rethink the traditional pot pie. It's real food, Mate!

  • No artificial flavors or preservatives
  • All natural steak and potatoes in a puff pastry
  • No milk, eggs or cheese
  • Healthy, microwavable meal in just 3 minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6oz (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium24mg2%
Iron3mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling (Water, Onions, Food Starch-modified, Beef Broth Concentrate [Beef Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar and Beef Fat], Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, Dried Thyme), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Potato, Water, Beef (Beef, Water, Less Than 2% Flavoring, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived], Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Red Pepper, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
