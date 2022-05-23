Ingredients

Filling (Water, Onions, Food Starch-modified, Beef Broth Concentrate [Beef Stock, Natural Flavor, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar and Beef Fat], Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, Dried Thyme), Unbleached Untreated Wheat Flour, Potato, Water, Beef (Beef, Water, Less Than 2% Flavoring, Salt), Margarine (Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Canola Oil], Water, Salt, Permitted Plant Based Emulsifiers [Distilled Monoglycerides, Soya Lecithin], Butter Flavor (Plant Derived], Citric Acid, Antioxidant, Mixed Tocopherol [Soy-derived], Vitamin A, Beta Carotene [Color]), Palm Oil and Palm Fraction, Parsley, Red Pepper, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Naturally Modified Vital Wheat Gluten, Natural Butter Flavor (Plant Derived)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

