SORRY ABOUT THE PLUMBER''S CRACK.

And you never thought leaky pipes could be fun. But our version makes bath time a scooping and pouring extravaganza. PIPES come in five shapes that can be used individually or put together to make a chain. They suction to the wall so the water goes back in the tub, not on the floor. Real plumbers, take note.

