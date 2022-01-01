Boon Soak 3-Stage Bathtub - Gray Perspective: front
Boon Soak 3-Stage Bathtub - Gray

1 PieceUPC: 0066902811205
There are two kinds of babies: dirty and clean (momentarily). To accomplish the latter, we offer SOAK. With an adjustable bump and contoured back, our compact tub suits reclining newborns through seated toddlers and fits in most double sinks. We know you''re drained, so ours has you covered with a color-changing temperature gauge.

