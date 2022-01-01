Hover to Zoom
Boon Squirt Baby Food Dispensing Spoon - Pink
3 ozUPC: 0066902810125
Product Details
Genius. (There. We said it.)
SQUIRT isn''t just a spoon; it''s a revelation. It takes baby food, removes the jar and the mess, packs it into a single utensil and with one squeeze-- boom! You get easy, one-handed feeding. Pop on the cap to seal food on-the-go. Caution: May cause gobbling and an uncontrollable appreciation for anything delicious.