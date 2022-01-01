Swap is a dual ended spoon with a soft end and a rigid end. perfect for first time eaters. (Your baby will let you know which side of the spoon works best). Both sides have a flat tip perfect for wiping off the food that inevitably ends up all over your baby's face. Dual ended spoon offers two texture options. Flat tip is great for cleaning up around baby's mouth and inside container. Perfect size for tiny mouths. Angled to easily scoop baby food out of jars. Hygienic food grade silicone and stainless steel. Dishwasher Safe, BPA, phthalate and PVC free.