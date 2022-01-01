Hover to Zoom
Bosco® Chcolate Syrup
22 ozUPC: 0001725250000
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Excellent source of vitamin B
- Made with natural cocoa
- Makes a perfect drink or dessert topping
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServing size 2 tbsp (40g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Protein1g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
High fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, water, natural cocoa, sugar, cultured sugar, malt extract, natural vanilla flavor, xanthan gum, citric acid, salt, Vitamin B#, B6 and B2
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More