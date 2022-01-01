Hover to Zoom
Bosco® Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup
15 ozUPC: 0001725250018
Product Details
Excellent source of Vitamin B, Made with Natural Cocoa Bosco's Syrups make perfect Drink or dessert toppings. Kosher for daily treats.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeServing size 2 tbsp (40g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Protein1g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
High fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, water, natural cocoa, malt extract, natural vanilla flavor, xanthan gum, citric acid, salt, Vitamin B#, B6 and B2
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
