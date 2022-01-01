Beautifully crafted cast aluminum planter finished in black with a natural brown coco liner and Soil Mist mats. Has all the charm of a European wrought iron planter but is made of lighter weight cast aluminum. Comes with three hanging hooks. The Soil Moist mats each hold up to 32oz of water. The water is released as the soil in the basket dries out. The mats get recharged at the next watering. Width: 9 inches. Length: 36 inches. Height :9½ inches.