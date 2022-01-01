Hover to Zoom
Boston International 16 Cup Lobster Bake Metal Pot
1UPC: 0070426604772
Product Details
Home Decoration items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are. Choose from an exciting range of products for home decoration and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room.Features. Nice enamled metal pot with a lobster bake design. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Capacity: 16 Cup. Dimension with Handle: 11 Dia. x 6 H in.. Dimension: 9.5 Dia. x 6 H in.. Weight: 3 lbs