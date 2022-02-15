Home Decoration items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are Choose from an exciting range of products for home decoration and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room Features . A pot holder and aoven mitt set with blue topiary designs. Set of 2 Instruction . Spot clean only Specifications . Color Blue. Material Cotton. Oven Mitt Size 8 W x 13 L in . Pot Holder Size 7 5 L x 7 5 W in . Weight 1 lbs