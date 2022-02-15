Hover to Zoom
Boston International Blue Topiary Oven Mitt & Pot Holder - Set of 2
1UPC: 0070426604847
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Home Decoration items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are Choose from an exciting range of products for home decoration and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room Features . A pot holder and aoven mitt set with blue topiary designs. Set of 2 Instruction . Spot clean only Specifications . Color Blue. Material Cotton. Oven Mitt Size 8 W x 13 L in . Pot Holder Size 7 5 L x 7 5 W in . Weight 1 lbs