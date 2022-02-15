Home Decoration items are the best way to ensure that you can inject your personality into your home and make everything look like a reflection of who you are Choose from an exciting range of products for home decoration and add lovely silhouettes or textures to any room Features . Nice enamled metal tray with a lobster bake design. Dishwasher safe Specifications . Dimension 1 5 H x 12 W x 18 L in . Weight 4 lbs