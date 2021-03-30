Bota Box Breeze wines are the perfect sidekick for wherever life takes you. Enjoy the full flavor of traditional wines with less calories and sugar; it’s a delicious way to balance your active lifestyle with your favorite wine. Packaged using sustainable materials and a resealable spout that keeps light and air out, you can enjoy a glass of refreshingly light wine anywhere, anytime for up to 30 days after opening. So, finish off a weekend of paddle boarding or an afternoon yoga sesh with a glass of Bota Box Breeze and live on the light side.

Dry Rosé, 3 Liters, 8% ABV

3 Liter box equals 4 bottles of the 750ml Dry Rosé wine

Only 80 calories, 3.3g carbs, 8% ABV, <1g Protein, and 0g Fat per 5 fl. oz.

Refreshing and delicate with crisp, fresh hints of raspberries, wild strawberries, and grapefruit zest

Boxes block out light and air to keep wine fresh for up to one month after opening and are 100% recyclable with BPA-free plastic