Bota Box Breeze Rose Wine
3 LUPC: 0008224201677
Product Details
Bota Box Breeze wines are the perfect sidekick for wherever life takes you. Enjoy the full flavor of traditional wines with less calories and sugar; it’s a delicious way to balance your active lifestyle with your favorite wine. Packaged using sustainable materials and a resealable spout that keeps light and air out, you can enjoy a glass of refreshingly light wine anywhere, anytime for up to 30 days after opening. So, finish off a weekend of paddle boarding or an afternoon yoga sesh with a glass of Bota Box Breeze and live on the light side.
- Dry Rosé, 3 Liters, 8% ABV
- 3 Liter box equals 4 bottles of the 750ml Dry Rosé wine
- Only 80 calories, 3.3g carbs, 8% ABV, <1g Protein, and 0g Fat per 5 fl. oz.
- Refreshing and delicate with crisp, fresh hints of raspberries, wild strawberries, and grapefruit zest
- Boxes block out light and air to keep wine fresh for up to one month after opening and are 100% recyclable with BPA-free plastic