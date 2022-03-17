With its cooling, stress-relieving properties, this convenient roll-on gel for eyes is ideal for helping reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles while hydrating the under-eye area for a brighter, tighter look. Infused with hibiscus extract, it also effectively treats both uneven skin tone and dullness.



KEY PLANT EXTRACT: HIBISCUS

The exfoliating flower acids found around the Hibiscus seed pods are rich in AHA's (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) which help gently refine the surface of the skin to improve its texture, tone and radiance.

Cruelty-free & sustainably sourced

Treats dark circles, fine lines and undereye puffiness

Perfect for early mornings or after a late night

Formulated with organic hibiscus seed pods

For all skin types