Wake up to smoother, more radiant, healthier looking skin with this luxurious, brightening night cream. Infused with hibiscus extract, it effectively treats both uneven skin tone and dullness, sloughing away dead skin cells while you sleep.



KEY PLANT EXTRACT: HIBISCUS



The exfoliating flower acids found around the Hibiscus seed pods are rich in AHA's (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) which help gently refine the surface of the skin to improve its texture, tone and radiance.

Cruelty-free & sustainably sourced

Absorbs quickly with a smooth finish

Formulated with organic hibiscus seed pods

For all skin types

Made in UNITED KINGDOM



Use every evening after cleansing and applying serum



