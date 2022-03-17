Hover to Zoom
Botanics All Bright Hydrating Night Cream
1.69 fl ozUPC: 0500016722769
Inspired by Nature, Powered by Plants
Wake up to smoother, more radiant, healthier looking skin with this luxurious, brightening night cream. Infused with hibiscus extract, it effectively treats both uneven skin tone and dullness, sloughing away dead skin cells while you sleep.
KEY PLANT EXTRACT: HIBISCUS
The exfoliating flower acids found around the Hibiscus seed pods are rich in AHA's (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) which help gently refine the surface of the skin to improve its texture, tone and radiance.
- Cruelty-free & sustainably sourced
- Absorbs quickly with a smooth finish
- Formulated with organic hibiscus seed pods
- For all skin types
Made in UNITED KINGDOM
Use every evening after cleansing and applying serum
