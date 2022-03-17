Inspired by Nature, Powered by Plants

When your skin needs a dose of nourishment, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing day cream will leave skin feeling soft and looking luminous. It is rich in hydrating omegas and essential fatty acids from organic rosehip oil for a radiant, healthier-looking complexion.

Rosehip oil is rich in Vitamin A, Omegas 3, 6 and essential fatty acids. It's known to have a positive effect on the appearance of skin, as well as helping to nourish and calm skin.