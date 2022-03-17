Botanics Organic Hydrating Day Cream Perspective: front
Botanics Organic Hydrating Day Cream

1.69 fl ozUPC: 0500016722777
Inspired by Nature, Powered by Plants

When your skin needs a dose of nourishment, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing day cream will leave skin feeling soft and looking luminous. It is rich in hydrating omegas and essential fatty acids from organic rosehip oil for a radiant, healthier-looking complexion.

Rosehip oil is rich in Vitamin A, Omegas 3, 6 and essential fatty acids. It's known to have a positive effect on the appearance of skin, as well as helping to nourish and calm skin.

  • Cruelty-free & sustainably sourced
  • Lightweight, non-greasy formulation absorbs quickly into the skin
  • Hydrates and protects skin
  • Formulated with cold-pressed organic rosehip oil
  • For all skin types