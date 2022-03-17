Hover to Zoom
Botanics Organic Nourishing Facial Oil
0.84 fl ozUPC: 0500016722779
A luxurious, 100% organic facial oil that helps nourish skin and lock in moisture for hours. Rich in hydrating omegas and essential fatty acids from organic rosehip oil, it also. With continued use, your skin will look healthier and more radiant. Rosehip oil is rich in Vitamin A, Omegas 3, 6 and essential fatty acids. Known to have a positive effect on the appearance of skin as well as helping to nourish and calm skin.
- Cruelty-free & sustainably sourced
- Lightweight, non-greasy formulation absorbs quickly into the skin
- Locks in moisture for up to 8 hours
- Formulated with cold-pressed organic rosehip oil
- Uplifting essential oil blend of geranium, orange, lemon and bergamot
- Made in United Kingdom