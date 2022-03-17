Inspired by Nature, Powered by Plants

Expertly developed to tackle the negative effects of pollution on the skin such as the look of dryness and dullness, this refreshing gel cleanser washes away dirt and excess oil. Fueled by the pollution-fighting power of black tea kombucha and rich in prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics, it leaves skin glowing with vitality and feeling balanced, soothed and protected.Apply to damp skin and work into a foam, avoiding the eye area. Rinse well with warm water.