Botanics Revive & Protect Postbiotic Moisturizer
1.69 fl ozUPC: 0500016730013
Inspired by Nature, Powered by Plants
Fuel your skin with the pollution-fighting power of black tea kombucha and Vitamin E. Rich in prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics, this fast-absorbing moisturizer infuses skin with antioxidants and helps restore skin's natural moisture barrier for a complexion that feels more balanced. Expertly designed to tackle the negative effects of pollution on the skin such as the look of dryness and dullness, your skin will look and feel healthy, smooth and hydrated.
- Uplifting blood orange, cedarwood and ginger essential oil blend
- Black tea kombucha and antioxidant Vitamin E
- For all skin types
- Suitable for vegans
- Formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oils, DEA and TEA
- Cruelty-free