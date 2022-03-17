Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Botanics Simply Calm Cleansing Milk
4.4 fl ozUPC: 0500016730125
Purchase Options
Product Details
We believe in the power of plants for their holistic benefits to improve the skin, mind and soul. Embrace the power of cannabis sativa seed oil to nurture and care for stressed skin with this gentle, milky cleanser. Formulated to help support skin's moisture barrier, it lifts away makeup, dirt and impurities to reveal skin that feels refreshed, hydrated and soft. Treat your skin to a nourishing, at-home facial experience with this stressed-skin savior.
- Specially formulated for stressed skin
- With cannabis sativa seed oil
- Plus refreshing cucumber extract and aloe vera
- Removes makeup and impurities
- Cleanses without leaving skin feeling dry and tight
- Helps nourish, calm and comfort skin
- Essential oil blend of lavender, mandarin and rosemary
- 100% vegan and cruelty-free
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate