We believe in the power of plants for their holistic benefits to improve the skin, mind and soul. Embrace the power of cannabis sativa seed oil to nurture and care for stressed skin with this gentle, milky cleanser. Formulated to help support skin's moisture barrier, it lifts away makeup, dirt and impurities to reveal skin that feels refreshed, hydrated and soft. Treat your skin to a nourishing, at-home facial experience with this stressed-skin savior.

Specially formulated for stressed skin

With cannabis sativa seed oil

Plus refreshing cucumber extract and aloe vera

Removes makeup and impurities

Cleanses without leaving skin feeling dry and tight

Helps nourish, calm and comfort skin

Essential oil blend of lavender, mandarin and rosemary

100% vegan and cruelty-free

No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate