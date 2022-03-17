Inspired by nature, powered by plants. Harness the power of hemp and help destress your skin with instant, nurturing moisture. Formulated for stressed skin, this light, fast-absorbing oil concentrate effortlessly melts into skin, leaving it feeling velvety soft, hydrated and comforted. It transforms the appearance of dryness and roughness to reveal a healthy-looking, luminous complexion that's revitalized and moisturized.

With cannabis sativa seed oil

Plus nourishing argan oil, avocado and lavender oils

Helps calm and comfort dry, stressed-feeling skin

Improves the appearance of redness

For day and night hydration

100% vegan and cruelty-free

No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate