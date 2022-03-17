Hover to Zoom
Botanics Simply Calm Facial Oil
0.84 fl ozUPC: 0500016730126
Product Details
Inspired by nature, powered by plants. Harness the power of hemp and help destress your skin with instant, nurturing moisture. Formulated for stressed skin, this light, fast-absorbing oil concentrate effortlessly melts into skin, leaving it feeling velvety soft, hydrated and comforted. It transforms the appearance of dryness and roughness to reveal a healthy-looking, luminous complexion that's revitalized and moisturized.
- With cannabis sativa seed oil
- Plus nourishing argan oil, avocado and lavender oils
- Helps calm and comfort dry, stressed-feeling skin
- Improves the appearance of redness
- For day and night hydration
- 100% vegan and cruelty-free
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate