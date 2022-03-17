Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream

1.69 fl ozUPC: 0500016728931
Purchase Options

Product Details

Inspired by nature, powered by plants. Experience a perfectly balanced blend of naturally nourishing botanicals in a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that helps calm and soothe even the most stressed-out skin. With the deeply hydrating benefits of cannabis sativa seed oil, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and other moisture-rich ingredients, plus essential oils of lavender, mandarin and rosemary, this face cream is perfect day or night.

  • With cannabis sativa seed oil
  • Plus nourishing shea butter
  • Instantly calms dry, stressed skin
  • Helps support skin's natural moisture barrier
  • Improves the appearance of redness
  • 100% vegan
  • Not tested on animals
  • No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate
  • Made in UNITED STATES
  • Apply face cream directly to face and neck
  • Can be used both morning and night