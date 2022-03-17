Inspired by nature, powered by plants. Experience a perfectly balanced blend of naturally nourishing botanicals in a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that helps calm and soothe even the most stressed-out skin. With the deeply hydrating benefits of cannabis sativa seed oil, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and other moisture-rich ingredients, plus essential oils of lavender, mandarin and rosemary, this face cream is perfect day or night.

With cannabis sativa seed oil

Plus nourishing shea butter

Instantly calms dry, stressed skin

Helps support skin's natural moisture barrier

Improves the appearance of redness

100% vegan

Not tested on animals

No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate

Made in UNITED STATES

Apply face cream directly to face and neck

Can be used both morning and night