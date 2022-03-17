Hover to Zoom
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream
1.69 fl ozUPC: 0500016728931
Product Details
Inspired by nature, powered by plants. Experience a perfectly balanced blend of naturally nourishing botanicals in a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that helps calm and soothe even the most stressed-out skin. With the deeply hydrating benefits of cannabis sativa seed oil, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and other moisture-rich ingredients, plus essential oils of lavender, mandarin and rosemary, this face cream is perfect day or night.
- With cannabis sativa seed oil
- Plus nourishing shea butter
- Instantly calms dry, stressed skin
- Helps support skin's natural moisture barrier
- Improves the appearance of redness
- 100% vegan
- Not tested on animals
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate
- Made in UNITED STATES
- Apply face cream directly to face and neck
- Can be used both morning and night