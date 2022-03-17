Hover to Zoom
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Serum
1 fl ozUPC: 0500016728930
Product Details
Inspired by nature, powered by plants. A beautifully hydrating, water-based serum that delivers a powerful dose of lightweight, concentrated moisture while calming and soothing even the most stressed-out skin. With deeply nourishing cannabis sativa seed oil and a blend of natural essential oils including lavender, mandarin and rosemary, this serum is the perfect choice for beautifully balanced, hydrated skin that feels less stressed after use.
- With cannabis sativa seed oil
- Plus refreshing aloe vera
- Instantly calms dry, stressed skin
- Helps support skin's natural moisture barrier
- Improves the appearance of redness
- For day or night hydration
- 100% vegan
- Not tested on animals
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate
Made in USA
After cleansing, apply directly to face and neck
Follow with Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream for added moisture
Can be used both morning and night