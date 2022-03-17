Inspired by nature, powered by plants. A beautifully hydrating, water-based serum that delivers a powerful dose of lightweight, concentrated moisture while calming and soothing even the most stressed-out skin. With deeply nourishing cannabis sativa seed oil and a blend of natural essential oils including lavender, mandarin and rosemary, this serum is the perfect choice for beautifully balanced, hydrated skin that feels less stressed after use.

With cannabis sativa seed oil

Plus refreshing aloe vera

Instantly calms dry, stressed skin

Helps support skin's natural moisture barrier

Improves the appearance of redness

For day or night hydration

100% vegan

Not tested on animals

No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sodium lauryl sulfate

Made in USA



After cleansing, apply directly to face and neck

Follow with Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream for added moisture

Can be used both morning and night