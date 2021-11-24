Bou Brown Gravy Cubes Perspective: front
Bou Brown Gravy Cubes Perspective: left
Bou Brown Gravy Cubes Perspective: right
Bou Brown Gravy Cubes

2.53 ozUPC: 0086408700042
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Our big ideas and tiny cubes transform every cook into a chef, and every meal into a favorite. Simply whisk one gravy cube with 1/2 cup of boiling water for instantly delicious and convenient homemade gravy that even grandma would approve.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cube (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium8mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch, Sustainable Palm Oil, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder (Derived from Milk), Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Extract (Contains Corn Starch), Caramel Color (Class 1), Rice Flour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Lecithin, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

