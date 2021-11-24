Ingredients

Modified Corn Starch, Sustainable Palm Oil, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder (Derived from Milk), Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Extract (Contains Corn Starch), Caramel Color (Class 1), Rice Flour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Lecithin, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

