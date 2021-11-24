Bou Brown Gravy Cubes
Product Details
Our big ideas and tiny cubes transform every cook into a chef, and every meal into a favorite. Simply whisk one gravy cube with 1/2 cup of boiling water for instantly delicious and convenient homemade gravy that even grandma would approve.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch, Sustainable Palm Oil, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder (Derived from Milk), Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Extract (Contains Corn Starch), Caramel Color (Class 1), Rice Flour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Lecithin, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More